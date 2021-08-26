Memphis Redbirds Announce 2022 Schedule

MEMPHIS, Tennessee- Mark your calendars! The Memphis Redbirds announced their schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon. The 144-game slate features division rivalries, familiar foes and new opponents from early April through the middle of September.

Opening Day takes place at AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 5, as the Redbirds host the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) and begin a six-game series. The Stripers are the Redbirds' most common opponent in 2022. Memphis is scheduled to play Gwinnett 24 times, including four separate series at AutoZone Park.

Like the 2021 schedule, six-game series will once again be the norm during the 2022 Triple-A season. All but two of the Redbirds' series will last six games. Memphis hosts Gwinnett in three-game series from July 22-24 and September 19-21. Southeast Division opponents make up the bulk of the 2022 schedule for Memphis. The Redbirds will play 114 of their 144 scheduled games against either Durham, Jacksonville, Gwinnett, Nashville, Norfolk, or Charlotte.

However, some familiar foes and new faces will come to AutoZone Park during the home slate in the 2022 season. The Omaha Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs make return trips to the Bluff City from April 19 - 24 and May 24-29 respectively. The Redbirds also host the Indianapolis Indians for the first time ever at AutoZone Park from August 9 - 14.

"We still have lots of excitement planned for the next few weeks at AutoZone Park, but the release of next season's schedule is something that we always look forward to and this year is no exception. We can't wait to renew our rivalry with the Iowa Cubs as well as continue the new regional rivalries that began this season," Redbirds President Craig Unger said. "And Tigers basketball fans don't need to worry - our season starts the day after the championship game!"

The 2022 slate will feature plenty of holiday fun at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds will be home for Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8), Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29), Father's Day (Sunday, June 19), and Fourth of July weekend. The Redbirds celebrate the Fourth of July at AutoZone Park with a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate, Miami Marlins) from June 28 - July 3. The Redbirds will set off the best firework show in Memphis on Sunday, July 3rd as they wrap up the week-long series.

The Redbirds have 15 home games remaining in the 2021 schedule, which wraps up on October 3rd. Promotional highlights include two Terminix post-game fireworks shows (this Saturday, August 28 and Saturday, September 18), giveaways, theme nights, and more. A complete list of upcoming promotions can be found at memphisredbirds.com.

Tickets for all upcoming Redbirds home games can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com/tickets, or by calling 901-721-6000. Tickets for all premium and group areas also remain on sale. All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue. For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

