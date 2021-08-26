Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2022 Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans of Crustacean Nation can now begin marking their 2022 calendars for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball, as the club released their 2022 schedule on Thursday. The 2022 season will begin on Tuesday, April 5, when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The 144-game regular season features 72 contests at 121 Financial Ballpark, including 36 home weekend games and a special home date on July 4. Similar to the 2021 campaign each series will be six-games in length with just two exceptions, and Mondays will be a league-wide designated off-day, save for Monday, July 4, and Monday, September 19. The campaign will run through Wednesday, September 21, when Jacksonville completes a three-game series with the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox).

In addition to Triple-A East Southeast Division adversaries Charlotte, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles), the Jumbo Shrimp will face several new opponents throughout the 2022 season. The club opens the campaign by hosting Worcester for six games from April 5-10. Jacksonville will also play a six-game series from May 24-29 at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) and another six-game set from July 12-17 at the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets). The Jumbo Shrimp will also square off with the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) in six games from September 6-11 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Of their divisional opponents, the Jumbo Shrimp will play 24 games apiece against both Durham and Gwinnett, with 18 contests coming against each of Charlotte, Memphis, Nashville and Norfolk. Unlike in 2021, though, no team will play more than two series at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Season ticket packages, mini plans and group outings for the 2022 season will be announced in the coming weeks, with a full promotional calendar to be released at a later date.

