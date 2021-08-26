Marshall Joins Knights on Rehab Assignment

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Chicago White Sox RHP Evan Marshall, who is currently on the 60-Day Injured List with a strained right flexor pronator, will begin a major league rehab assignment today with the Charlotte Knights. The Knights host the Durham Bulls from Truist Field tonight with first pitch set for 7:04 p.m.

Marshall, 31, has appeared in 27 games this season with the White Sox and is 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA (27.1 IP/26 SO). Last season, the California native posted a 2-1 record with a 2.38 ERA in 23 games with the White Sox (22.2 IP/30 SO). He finished tied for eighth in the American League in holds with eight and limited opponents to a .198 batting average against. He began the 2019 season with the Knights and went 3-0 with two saves and a 0.00 ERA in nine games before being promoted to the White Sox on May 1, 2019.

Marshall is now the third Chicago player currently on Charlotte's roster on a rehab assignment, joining outfielder Billy Hamilton and catcher Yasmani Grandal.

RHP Ryan Burr was optioned to Charlotte from Chicago on Tuesday, August 24 and is active for tonight's game. Burr, 27, has appeared in 22 games with the White Sox this season and is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched. With the Knights, Burr is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 12 games (11.2 IP/13 SO).

INF Danny Mendick was optioned to Charlotte today (Report TBD). In 66 games with the White Sox this season, Mendick hit .217 (33-for-152) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. In eight games with the Knights this season, Mendick is hitting .267 (8-for-30) with seven runs scored, one home run, two RBIs and one stolen base.

