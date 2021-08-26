Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, August 26th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (46-52) vs. Columbus Clippers (45-51) Game 3 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #99 of 130 Home Game #51 of 65

RHP Johan Oviedo (1-4, 6.95 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 1.24 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds fell just short against the Columbus Clippers, 3-2, in a well-pitched and well-played game at AutoZone Park. Both starting pitchers held their own on a muggy night in Memphis. Kirk McCarty tossed five innings of one-run ball for Columbus, allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out six. On the other side, Zack Thompson threw his longest start of the season for the Redbirds, allowing three runs on seven hits in seven innings. Memphis tried to rally late, plating a run in the eighth via an RBI single from Evan Mendoza. However, the relief pitching for Columbus held firm, as Kyle Nelson, Kyle Dowdy and Anthony Gose combined to throw 4.0 innings of one-run relief with three hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Memphis Starter: Johan Oviedo will make his eighth start of the season for the Redbirds this evening. Oviedo has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 14 earned runs in 14.2 innings of work. The 23-year-old has made 14 appearances in the major leagues with St. Louis this season and gone 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA. After making two starts with Memphis in May, Oviedo was with the Cardinals from May 14 until July 14. Five out of his last seven appearances have come with the Redbirds. A native of Havana, Cuba, Oviedo signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in 2016.

Columbus Starter: Cody Morris makes his 10th total start between three different levels of the Minor Leagues this season. Wherever he has been, he has impressed. Between Rookie Ball (one start), Akron (Double-A, five starts) and Columbus (Triple-A, three starts), Morris has posted a tiny ERA of 1.24 in 36.1 IP (five earned runs) with 56 strikeouts and 11 walks. The righthander has made three starts with the Clippers, allowing just one earned run in 12.0 IP with 15 strikeouts and three walks. Morris was picked in the 7th Round of the 2018 Draft by Cleveland out of South Carolina and is currently ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the Indians' system (MLB Pipeline).

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted their largest comebacks of the season within the last week. The 'Birds came back from 5-1 down to win 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night before overcoming a 10-5 deficit to win 12-11 in 10 innings on Thursday. To cap it all off, the 'Birds rallied back from down 8-0 on Sunday afternoon to eventually tie the game at 9-9 before falling 13-12.

New No. 1 Prospect: Nolan Gorman has been on fire since being named the new top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In his last eight games, Gorman is 11-29 (.379) with three home runs, eight RBI, nine runs and six walks. The 21-year-old former first round pick is slashing .313/.375/.563 in August.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez continued his outstanding season last week against Nashville. Yepez went 11-22 (.500) in six games with six doubles, a home run, six RBI, four runs, and two walks. Yepez leads the Redbirds with 16 home runs this season.

Meet the New Guy: The Columbus Clippers make their first-ever regular season trip to AutoZone Park this week. Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate was in the International League from 1977-2020. Affiliated with Cleveland since 2009, the Clippers were also the long-time affiliate of the New York Yankees (1979-2006).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.