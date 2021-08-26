Bats' 5-Run Cushion More Than Enough for Sanmartin, Moreta

August 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Reiver Sanmartin authored 5.0 innings and was one of four Bats who drove a run as the Louisville Bats handled the Indianapolis Indians 5-1 on Thursday night at Victory Field.

Sanmartin retired the first eight batters he faced before finishing with an unearned run on four hits and two walks to earn his fifth win of the season. He now owns a 2.30 ERA in his seven road starts this season, last suffering a road loss on Aug. 21, 2019.

Louisville broke into the scoring column in the top of third inning, plating the game's first run for the third straight game this series. With one down in the frame, TJ Friedl drew a full count before driving a solo shot to right for his ninth home run of the season to place the Bats in front 1-0.

The Bats added three more in the top of the fifth to extend their lead. Braxton Lee coaxed a walk before Friedl and Brantley Bell reached to load the bases with one out. Sanmartin provided himself with run support in the next at-bat, reaching safely when the Tribe forgot to cover first base on a hit back to the second baseman. Louisville then added to the margin when Ender Inciarte knocked a two-run base-hit that pushed the score to 4-0.

The two teams each traded a run over the rest of the contest. Indianapolis pushed across its lone run of the night on a Bats' fielding error in the home half of the fifth, while Alfredo Rodriguez brought across the game's final tally with a base-hit to right in the eighth to set the score at the eventual 5-1 final.

Four Bats' relievers tossed an inning of relief to keep the Indians scoreless through the final four frames. Triple-A rookie Dauri Moreta slammed the door to extend his streak of no earned runs to each of his first 15 appearances at the Triple-A level (17.2ip).

The Bats and Indians continues the series from Victory Field on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET. RHP Riley O'Brien (6-6, 4.70) will take the mound against Indianapolis' RHP Beau Sulser (5-5, 4.55).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.