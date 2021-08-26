Fowler's Three Hit Games Pushes Jacksonville to Fourth-Straight

August 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Jacksonville tallied three eighth-inning doubles to score a pair of runs, and flip a one-run deficit into a one-run lead on their way to a 4-3 victory over the Tides at Harbor Park.

Jacksonville (56-43) has now won four in a row, and they now lead the series against Norfolk (39-58) three games to none.

Trailing, 3-2, Brian Miller doubled down the left field line to lead off the eighth inning, and two batters later, Lewin Díaz ripped a double down the line in right to tie the score. Dustin Fowler followed with an RBI double to the gap in right-center off of Manny Barreda (1-2) to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 4-3. He finished with a three-hit ballgame.

It was the first time Jacksonville led in the game since they got out to an early 1-0 lead in the second. Fowler and Justin Twine reached with back-to-back infield singles, and with two outs, J.D. Osborne lined an RBI single to right-center to put Jacksonville ahead, 1-0.

Norfolk responded in the home half of the frame. After Shawn Morimando walked Pat Valaika to begin the inning, Richie Martin followed with a two-run home run to give the Tides a 2-1 lead.

The Shrimp evened the score in the fourth inning on a moonshot homer to right by Fowler, his first in a Jacksonville uniform.

It remained tied until the home sixth. Martin doubled to lead off the inning against Jake Fishman (win, 4-1). Then with two outs, Ryan McKenna plated Martin with a single off of Fishman's foot. It was the only run Fishman would allow in three innings in relief.

Norfolk put the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth inning, but Tommy Eveld (save, 6) came out of the bullpen to record the final out and secure the win.

The Jumbo Shrimp will go for a series win Friday when righty Nick Neidert (6-1, 2.06) takes the mound for Jacksonville, up against Norfolk right-hander Blaine Knight (0-0, 2.25). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. at Facebook.com/espn690JAX.

