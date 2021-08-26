Bats Announce 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

August 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats today announced their regular-season schedule for the 2022 baseball season. The schedule features a slate of 72 home games highlighted by the Home Opener on April 5, Memorial Day Eve contest on May 29, a July Fourth Celebration and Labor Day Eve contest on Sept. 4.

The Bats will host eight different opponents during the 2022 season. The matchups include series against five American League affiliates and three National League affiliates. Louisville is also set to host the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) for the first time in Bats history during series from April 19-24 and June 21-26.

Key promotional nights are set for Tuesday, April 5 vs. the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) for the 2022 Home Opener, Sunday, May 29 vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) for Memorial Day Eve, Monday, July 4 vs. St. Paul for Fourth of July and Sunday, Sept. 4 vs. the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) for a Labor Day Eve celebration.

The 2022 campaign will mark the Bats' 22nd season both at Louisville Slugger Field and as the Triple-A affiliate for the Cincinnati Reds. Since 1999, the Bats have drawn more than 10 million fans to Louisville Slugger Field. The team set a club single-game attendance record on April 21, 2018 with 14,658 fans and this season welcomed more than 10,000 fans during a midweek game for "Re-Opening Night" on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Ticket on-sale information for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date. Fans can also purchase tickets to any of the Bats' remaining 17 home games for the 2021 season by visiting BatsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.