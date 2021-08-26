Charlotte Tops Durham 9-2

August 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bulls second baseman Taylor Walls recorded three hits, with first baseman Mike Brosseau and center fielder Nathan Lukes adding multi-hit efforts as well, while Knights right fielder Blake Rutherford ripped two home runs in Charlotte's 9-2 victory over Durham on Thursday evening at Truist Field.

After the Bulls struck first via C David Freitas' sacrifice fly in the top of the second, the Knights countered with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame to go ahead 3-1. Rutherford's two-run shot one inning later would make it 5-1, before another two-run blast two frame later extended the advantage to six. Lukes would then cut the deficit to five with an RBI single in the sixth, however Charlotte brought across a pair of tallies in the seventh to up the margin to seven.

Walls (3-4, R) led Durham with his three knocks, with Brosseau (2-3, R, BB) and Lukes (2-4, 2B, RBI) posting two hits apiece. Rutherford (3-4, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) posted three extra-base hits and drove in five, while C Nate Nolan (2-4, 2 2B) posted a multi-hit effort as well.

Knights reliever Kyle Kubat (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, K) earned his second victory, while Bulls righty Tobias Myers (3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) suffered the defeat. Durham reliever David Robertson (0.1 IP, K) struck out the only batter he faced, and has not allowed an earned run in each of his 4.2 frames over four appearances with the Bulls.

Following an off day on Friday night, the two sides are expected so square off again in a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:04pm. Bulls RHP Shane Baz (1-0, 2.10) is anticipated to get the nod for game one and be opposed by Knights RHP Jimmy Lambert (3-3, 5.13). RHP Alex McRae (1-3, 5.25) is slated to start for Charlotte, while Durham's starting pitcher of the night has not yet been determined. Start time of game two is set for 7:04pm. Both games are scheduled to last seven innings.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, September 7 for their penultimate homestand of the year, facing off against the Norfolk Tides for seven tilts. Start time for that series' opener is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.