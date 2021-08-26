IronPigs drop third straight to RailRiders
August 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-54) dropped their third straight game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (58-37) on Thursday night as they lost 6-0. The Pigs were shutout for the sixth time this season.
Jack Perkins (0-1) made his triple-A debut after getting called up from double-A, Reading. He gave up a run in the top of the second inning as Kyle Holder hit an RBI single that scored Armando Alvarez. Rob Brantly scored on a sacrifice bunt in the top of the fourth inning that gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 2-0 lead.
Brandon Wagner homered against Mauricio Llovera in the top of the fifth inning to give the RailRiders a 3-0 lead. The Pigs still hitless through six innings, were able to get their first hit - a single by T.J. Rivera in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Greg Allen hit a three-run home run against Braeden Ogle in the top of the seventh inning to extend the lead to 6-0.
Matt Krook (3-4) tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six batters while issuing four walks to earn the win for the RailRiders.
The Pigs and RailRiders play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021
- WooSox Beat Bisons, 8-5, Behind Six Extra Base Hits - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs drop third straight to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Squander Five-Run Lead, Lose for Fourth Straight Game, 9-8 in 11 - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Charge Past Bulls 9-2 on Thursday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Charlotte Tops Durham 9-2 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Nearly Unhittable, Breeze 6-0 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats' 5-Run Cushion More Than Enough for Sanmartin, Moreta - Louisville Bats
- Josh Walker Puts Together Another Solid Outing, But Syracuse Falls to Rochester, 3-2, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Overcome Indians on Thursday, 5-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Nip Mets, 3-2, Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (45-52) vs. Louisville Bats (40-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Announce 2022 Schedule - Memphis Redbirds
- August 26 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Fowler's Three Hit Games Pushes Jacksonville to Fourth-Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 26, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Martin's Big Day Not Enough in Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 26, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Marshall Joins Knights on Rehab Assignment - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Announce 2022 Regular-Season Schedule - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 26, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Unveil 2022 Schedule - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Cabrera Turns in Quality Start in Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Output Leads Chasers to Wednesday Win over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Fall to Stripers in Extra-Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Tides Routed by Jacksonville for Fourth Straight Loss - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.