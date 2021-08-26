IronPigs drop third straight to RailRiders

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-54) dropped their third straight game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (58-37) on Thursday night as they lost 6-0. The Pigs were shutout for the sixth time this season.

Jack Perkins (0-1) made his triple-A debut after getting called up from double-A, Reading. He gave up a run in the top of the second inning as Kyle Holder hit an RBI single that scored Armando Alvarez. Rob Brantly scored on a sacrifice bunt in the top of the fourth inning that gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 2-0 lead.

Brandon Wagner homered against Mauricio Llovera in the top of the fifth inning to give the RailRiders a 3-0 lead. The Pigs still hitless through six innings, were able to get their first hit - a single by T.J. Rivera in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Greg Allen hit a three-run home run against Braeden Ogle in the top of the seventh inning to extend the lead to 6-0.

Matt Krook (3-4) tossed five scoreless innings and struck out six batters while issuing four walks to earn the win for the RailRiders.

The Pigs and RailRiders play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

