RailRiders Nearly Unhittable, Breeze 6-0

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dominated all facets of the game in a 6-0 shutout win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

For the third time in their last six games, the RailRiders pitching staff took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, with Matt Krook and Reggie McClain keeping the IronPigs hitless through six stanzas.

Krook (3-4) turned in a strong outing, striking out six and walking four in 5.0 innings of work. In his last four appearances, the left-hander has recorded 29 strikeouts in 19.2 innings while allowing only seven hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck for a run against Jack Perkins (0-1) in the top of the second when Armando Alvarez doubled and scored on a Kyle Holder base hit. The RailRiders added another tally in the fourth when Holder dropped down a sacrifice squeeze bunt to score Rob Brantly from third.

Brandon Wagner led off the top of the fifth with a home run against Mauricio Llovera to extend the lead to 3-0, and Greg Allen blew the game open with a three-run homer off Braeden Ogle in the seventh.

Wagner finished the game 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and a walk. The round-tripper was his fourth of the season.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, TJ Rivera legged out an infield single against Brody Koerner to break up the no-hit bid. In 2.0 innings against the right-hander, Lehigh Valley collected three singles against him, but couldn't push a runner past second base.

Greg Weissert worked around a one-out single to set the IronPigs down in the bottom of the ninth to close out the win. It was the seventh shutout thrown by the RailRiders this season, and their second in the last six games.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. SWB sends LHP JP Sears (1-0, 2.45) to the hill, while Lehigh Valley counters with LHP Cristopher Sanchez (4-5, 3.72).

SWB returns home to PNC Field on August 31 to begin a series with the Buffalo Bisons. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

