WooSox Beat Bisons, 8-5, Behind Six Extra Base Hits

August 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Trailing two games to none in the series, the Bisons came into Thursday night at Sahlen Field looking to grab their first victory of the week against the WooSox. Worcester had other plans for Buffalo, beating the Herd, 8-5, behind 11 hits, six of which were for extra bases. Buffalo battled at the plate, earning 10 hits of their own, but ultimately fell to the Woo Sox' power.

Just as Worcester did in game one and game two of the series, the rival club snagged the first lead of the game. Joey Meneses started the scoring for the WooSox in the top of the first with a ground-rule double that scored a run. On the very next at-bat, Johan Mieses kept the Worcester momentum going with a towering three-run home run over the left-field wall. The two extra-base hits in the top of the first gave the Woo Sox an early 4-0 lead over the Bisons.

Trailing 4-0, Christian Colon led the inning off of the second for Buffalo with a double down the left-field line. Colon's double was just a sign of things to come for Worcester, who saw their four-run lead diminish quickly. Cullen Large followed Colon's double with a home run over the right-center field fence, cutting away at the Woo Sox' lead.

After Juan Graterol reached on an error and a walk earned by Logan Warmoth, Forrest Wall hit a ground-rule double over the right-field wall, scoring another run for the Herd. Otto Lopez finished the job for the Bisons, grounding out to the right side of the infield, allowing Warmoth to score from third on the play. The four-run inning from Buffalo tied the game heading into the top of the third.

Worcester continued to hit the ball with power, making the difference in this one for the rival club. With two outs and a runner on second in the top of the third, Jeter Downs doubled down the left-field line, scoring a run for the Woo Sox.

The rival club added two more runs to the scoreboard, the first of which came yet again from the bat of Mieses. The slugger hit his second home run of the game in the top of the 5th. The WooSox added one final run to the board in the top of the sixh behind three consecutive hits from Jhonny Pereda, Tate Matheny, and Yairo Munoz.

With their backs against the wall, just three outs away from a loss, the Bisons showed fight. Forrest Wall led the inning off with a single and moved to second on a pass ball. Tyler White came to the plate with one out, and singled to right field, scoring Wall from second base. The Herd failed to complete the improbable rally and dropped the third game of the series.

The Herd missed some opportunities throughout the game, batting 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base.

Zach Logue started on the mound for Buffalo, earning his 11th appearance with the club this year. The southpaw found himself in trouble early, allowing four earned runs in the top of the 1st. Logue settled in through his remaining four innings on the mound, allowing just two more earned runs. Buffalo pitchers combined for eleven strikeouts, five of which came from Logue.

The Bisons (56-39) and Woo Sox (52-46) will play game four of the series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Thomas Hatch is scheduled to start on the mound for the Herd.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.