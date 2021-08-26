Martin's Big Day Not Enough in Tides Loss

The Norfolk Tides couldn't convert with two runners on base and no outs in the ninth as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp took the 4-3 win. Tides shortstop Richie Martin played his best game of the year for the Tides but it wasn't enough for the win.

With a single by Dustin Fowler, Justin Twine, and J.D. Osborne, the Jumbo Shrimp were able to bring in a run, giving them a 1-0 lead over the Tides. Osborne's single brought in Fowler from second. The Tides were able to hold the Jumbo Shrimp to only one run and three hits in the second inning, by striking out three in the inning.

With the Tides down 1-0, they put themselves in the lead after a home run. Pat Valaika was the lead off batter in the second, drawing a walk by Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Shawn Morimando. With a runner on first, Richie Martin hits a blast to left field to score himself and Valaika.

Peralta struck out five in the first four innings for the Tides but gave up a homerun in the fourth. Dustin Fowler, in his second at-bat, hit a line drive home run to right field, after previously hitting a single in his previous at-bat. This ties it for the Jumbo Shrimp at 2-2.

Richie Martin does it again this time running in to score. He doubled in the sixth inning to get the sixth inning started for the Tides. Zach Jarrett flew out and Nick Ciuffo grounded out, but that allowed for Martin to advance to third. Ryan McKenna hit an in-field single to bring in Martin. Martin's run broke the tie, pulling the Tides ahead of the Jumbo Shrimp.

Three doubles were hit in the eighth inning by the Jumbo Shrimp to put them ahead. Brian Miller doubled to start, but the Tides were able to get an out after a groundout by Nick Fortes. With one out and a runner on second, Lewin Diaz doubled to score Miller. Fowler got his second RBI on the night with his line drive double to right bringing in Diaz from second.

Jacksonville finished the game with nine hits and five of those were for extra-bases. The Jumbo Shrimp had four doubles and a homerun with three of their batters having multi-hit games.

Richie Martin was outstanding in this game. He hit his first home run of the year for the Tides in this game. He was perfect at bat going 2-for-2. He had a lot of things going for him in twos including: two RBIs, two runs, and two walks. Martin is back playing with the Tides after a 15-game stint with the Baltimore Orioles.

The next game for the Tides will be on Friday, August 26 at 7:05 pm, against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for game three of the series. Blaine Knight will be making his first start for the Tides, after being promoted from Double-A Bowie and High-A Aberdeen. RHP Blaine Knight will start for the Tides as they hope to get a win in the series.

