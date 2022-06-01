Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (24-24) at Omaha Storm Chasers (25-23)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #49 / Road #26: Indianapolis Indians (24-24) at Omaha Storm Chasers (25-23)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-3, 4.72) vs. LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-3, 7.61)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians scored first for the seventh consecutive game last night, but Omaha prevailed in the series opener on a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, 2-1. Travis Swaggerty drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to score the lone Indians run of the contest. Swaggerty had two of Indy's six hits on the night, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks. Starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff held Omaha scoreless in 5.0 innings of work and surrendered only one hit. Eickhoff and Cam Vieaux combined to retire 13 consecutive batters until Vinnie Pasquantino launched a game-tying solo shot in the seventh. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Nate Eaton hit a solo homer to earn Omaha a walk-off victory over the Indians. Two of Omaha's four hits in the contest were solo home runs.

BAE ON BASE: Ji-Hwan Bae extended his on-base streak to a career-high 27 games with a walk in his final plate appearance last night at Omaha. The 27-gamer is currently the longest active streak in the International League and trails only teammate Canaan Smith-Njigba (28 games) for the longest in the league this season. Since his streak began on 4/27 at Iowa, he has hit safely in 21 of 27 games with a .337 average (35-for-104), .432 on-base percentage and 1.047 OPS. All five of his home runs and 16 of his 18 total extra-base hits this season have come in that time span. He has also struck out just 17 times compared to 19 walks.

BAE IN MAY: To go along with his on-base streak, Ji-Hwan Bae led all Indians batters with 29 total hits, 25 runs scored, three triples, 12 extra-base hits, 50 total bases, five stolen bases, a .556 slugging percentage and .983 OPS in 24 May games. Of those categories, he ranked among International League leaders for the month in triples (2nd), runs (2nd), hits (T-6th), total bases (T-8th), and OPS (9th). This season, Bae is hitting .293 (46-for-157) with an .866 OPS.

WALK IT OUT: Canaan Smith-Njigba took 21 walks in the month of May, which ranked second in the International League behind Nashville's Jon Singleton (23). It was the third time in his career that he recorded 21-or-more walks in a single month and his first since drawing 21 in July 2019 (also: Aug. 2017, 24 walks). Among Indians batters since 2005, Smith-Njigba's 21 walks is tied with Max Moroff (May 2017, Aug. 2016) for the most in a single month. Moroff leads the pack with 23 walks in June 2016, and Keon Broxton (Aug. 2015) and Brian Myrow (July 2009) are tied for second with 22 walks. Hoy Park and Ji-Hwan Bae also rank among IL leaders for the month of May with 18 walks each (T-7th).

SWAGGERTY SWINGING: Travis Swaggerty ended his hot month of May leading all Indians' batters with a .338 average (22-for-65) in 17 games. Eight of those games were multi-hit performances, and he has recorded two hits in three of his last four games of the road trip. After a slow April and a short stint on the concussion injured list, Swaggerty has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and owns a .373 average (19-for-51) with six extra-base hits and a 1.008 OPS since 5/17.

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris had his eight-game hitting streak snapped last night but extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a walk. Since 5/20 when his on-base streak began, Madris is hitting .333 (10-for-30) with a .444 on-base percentage and 1.077 OPS.

STARTING AHEAD: The Indians have now scored first in seven consecutive games but have finished those games with a 2-5 record. They are no stranger to jumping out to early leads, scoring first in 31 of 46 games this season. In games where they score first, the Indians are 18-13 and overall have surrendered leads that have led to 15 losses.

TONIGHT: After losing the first game of a six-game set against Omaha last night, the Indians will look to get themselves back above .500 in tonight's 8:05 PM ET contest. The Indians welcomed the Storm Chasers to Victory Field for Opening Week and went 4-2 in the six-game series. In 2021, the Omaha dominated Indianapolis at Werner Park and went 9-2 with a six-game sweep from 5/25-30. Since the beginning of 2021 - which was the first season where the two teams faced off against each other since 1997 and the American Association era - Indy has gone 9-15. Tonight, RHP Osvaldo Bido will face off against Omaha for the third time this season. Countering for the Storm Chasers is LHP Marcelo Martinez, who allowed eight runs in 5.0 innings through two appearances against Indy this season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Through eight games of the 13-game road trip, the Indians hold a 3-5 record with five remaining games at Omaha. It is Indy's first of two 12-plus game road trips this season, the next coming from 8/30-9/11 at Louisville and Omaha. The Indians had two stretches of back-to-back road trips in 2021 and went 11-14 in those games, including a six-game sweep to Omaha following a series loss at St. Paul from 5/18-30. The Indians will be back at Victory Field on June 7 for a six-game series vs. Columbus.

THIS DATE IN 1997: The Indians won 3-0 and 4-0 in a doubleheader sweep over Nashville at Victory Field, which led the American Association Eastern Division at the time. Scott Klingenbeck tossed 6.0 scoreless innings in Game 1 and Scott Service earned his seventh save of the year in the 3-0 win. In the nightcap, right-hander Brett Tomko improved to 6-3 with 6.0 three-hit innings and Felix Rodriguez finished off the 4-0 win. Eric Owens and Tim Belk each had multiple hits in the opener, with Belk driving in a run on the only home run of the day. Pat Watkins and Aaron Boone led the offense with multi-hit games to end the twin bill.

