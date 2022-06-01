Minor League Baseball and Smile Doctors Announce Partnership

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Smile Doctors today announced a multi-year partnership that will feature in-stadium activations, branded content and a weekly highlight series "Plays That Make Us Smile."

Smile Doctors, the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. (representing 324 locations in 25 states), will activate the partnership initially with 30 MiLB teams across the country to highlight the importance and ease of orthodontic care for children and adults.

MiLB is known across the country for its memorable, family-friendly entertainment, and Smile Doctors wants to help make sure those memories are accompanied by happy and healthy smiles. Smile Doctors affiliated practices will engage with fans at ballparks and provide educational materials, interactive displays, promotional giveaway items, and other opportunities to create even more smiles.

"When given the opportunity to partner with MiLB as the Official Smile Provider, we knew it was the perfect fit for Smile Doctors," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "Attending a baseball game together is a surefire way to bring smiles to families' faces, something we're passionate about. Connecting with fans and being part of the community fun is a home run for us!"

Smile Doctors will be the presenting sponsor of "Plays That Make Us Smile," a weekly highlight series that will be featured on MiLB's Twitter feed that will show the best plays from around Minor League Baseball that week. This partnership is a natural alignment for both brands as they each strive to create lasting smiles in their communities, through their missions - MiLB creating opportunities for players to achieve their dreams while bringing excitement to fans and Smile Doctors changing patients' lives, one smile at a time.

"Minor League Baseball is in the business of bringing smiles to our fans and teaming up with Smile Doctors is the perfect alignment," said Kurt Hunzeker, MLB's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "With this partnership, we're excited for our fans to have the opportunity to connect with Smile Doctors and their local partner affiliate in their hometown ballparks."

Participating teams will feature the Smile Doctors Smile Cam on the video board between innings, where fans can show off their best smiles for all to see. Fans who have questions about their smiles can speak with Smile Doctors affiliated practice representatives in between innings to learn more about the different treatments offered, which include a complimentary consultation.

With community at the forefront of everything both MiLB and Smile Doctors do, they are continuously searching for ways to bring smiles beyond the ballpark with their giveback efforts. Click here to learn more about how Smile Doctors makes a difference in the community.

The 30 participating MiLB teams include the: Akron RubberDucks, Augusta GreenJackets, Biloxi Shuckers, Birmingham Barons, Bowie Baysox, Charlotte Knights, Chattanooga Lookouts, Columbus Clippers, Dayton Dragons, Durham Bulls, Frisco RoughRiders, Greenville Drive, Gwinnett Stripers, Iowa Cubs, Lake County Captains, Lansing Lugnuts, Louisville Bats, Midland RockHounds, Nashville Sounds, Palm Beach Cardinals, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Rome Braves, Round Rock Express, San Antonio Missions, South Bend Cubs, St. Paul Saints, Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Tampa Tarpons, Tennessee Smokies, Tulsa Drillers and West Michigan Whitecaps.

