RailRiders Postponed Wednesday

June 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, slated for Wednesday evening at PNC Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and IronPigs will make up tonight's game on Friday, June 3, at PNC Field as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5:05 P.M.

Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. on Friday with two seven-inning games set to be played. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley will resume this series on Thursday evening at 6:35 P.M.

For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

18-30

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.