RailRiders Postponed Wednesday
June 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, slated for Wednesday evening at PNC Field, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and IronPigs will make up tonight's game on Friday, June 3, at PNC Field as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5:05 P.M.
Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. on Friday with two seven-inning games set to be played. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley will resume this series on Thursday evening at 6:35 P.M.
For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
18-30
