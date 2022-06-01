Ninth-Inning Comeback Not Enough for Tides in Loss

NORFOLK, Va. --- The Norfolk Tides (23-27) lost their second straight game vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-23), 9-8, in 10 innings at Harbor Park Wednesday night. The Tides have lost five of their last seven games.

The Tides broke the game open with a run in the first inning. Tyler Nevin laced a single to right field that scored Richie Martin. Four more runs came for Norfolk in the third. With the bases loaded, Kyle Stowers blooped a double down the left field line that scored two runs. Nevin recorded his second RBI single of the game to follow Stowers. Robert Neustrom finished the inning with an RBI single himself, giving the Tides a 5-0 lead.

Jacksonville was able to take advantage of the Tides going to their bullpen earlier than desired, taking the lead in the seventh. JJ Bleday scored the first run for the Jumbo Shrimp with his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Bryson Brigman was hit by a pitch to score the second run. Brian Miller then tied the game with a bases-loaded triple. Jacksonville finally took the lead on a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5.

Norfolk tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when a run scored on a double play, making it 6-6. But Jacksonville was able to take the lead with two runs in the top of the ninth. Stowers hit an RBI double in the bottom-half of the ninth, reached third base with two outs, and then scored as the tying run on a wild pitch to force extras.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to score their game-winning run in the 10th, beating the Tides, 9-8. The two teams will be back for game three tomorrow, with LHP Kevin Smith (0-3, 3.22) taking the hill for the Tides and LHP Daniel Castro (2-0, 5.63) will take the mound for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

GAS 'EM UP: Grayson Rodriguez had another stellar outing for the Tides...he tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out four...he currently holds a scoreless innings streak of 12.2, which is a season-high for the Tides...in his last six starts, Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA (3 ER, 34.1 IP), a 0.73 WHIP (16 hits, 9 walks), a .137 opponent's average (117 at bats) and 47 strikeouts...Rodriguez left with trainer Alan Rail, and was relieved by Connor Greene with two outs in the 6th, where the Orioles later announced Rodriguez left with right lat discomfort.

TYLER, THE RUN CREATOR: One of two Tides hitters to have multiple RBI was Tyler Nevin, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk...it was Nevin's eighth multi-hit effort, tying him for the team lead with Robert Neustrom and Richie Martin...Nevin has a hit in three of his last four games, hitting .286 (4-for-14) with two runs, a triple, two RBI and three walks.

STOWERS POWERS: The other Tide to have multiple RBI was Kyle Stowers, who finished the night 3-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, two RBI and a walk...it was his sixth multi-hit effort of 2022...Since May 12, he's recorded at least one hit in 14 of 17 games played, hitting .338 (22-for-65) with 15 runs, six doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBI and nine walks.

