I-Cubs Flip Script to End Five-Game Losing Streak

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-25) scored nine runs in the first two innings to end their five-game losing streak with a 13-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints (21-28), Wednesday at Principal Park.

Iowa jumped on starter Daniel Gossett, scoring six runs in the first inning followed by three in the second. Their scoring started with an RBI double from David Bote followed by an RBI groundout, single and a three-run blast from Greg Deichmann.

For the second time in two innings, Narciso Crook had an RBI single to bring around two runs in the second followed by a sacrifice fly from Deichmann bringing their lead to 9-0. On the other side, Major League rehabber Alec Mills spun 3.2 innings of one-run ball.

The righty allowed just four hits while striking out three, allowing his only earned run on a solo shot from Jake Cave. St. Paul scored another in the fifth on an RBI ground out, but Iowa answered with two of their own in the fifth with a double from Dixon Machado followed by a Jared Young single.

Again in the eighth, the Saints scored one in the top of the inning on an RBI single, but Crook notched his third hit of the game, this time a two-run shot to put Iowa up 13-3. Erich Uelmen spun 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while striking out three to put Iowa back in the win column.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Narciso Crook registered his first three-hit game of the year with Iowa, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and five runs driven in. It marked his third multi-hit game of the season.

- Four players in Iowa's lineup had multi-hit games, combining to collect nine of the I-Cubs' 13 hits, one more than the eight St. Paul had as a team.

- Each pitcher struck out at least one batter for Iowa today, led by reliever Eric Stout who sat down four. Both Alec Mills and Erich Uelmen struck out three, while Brendon Little had one strikeout.

After each taking a game by a score of 13-3 through the first two games of the series, Iowa and St. Paul are set to play game three of the series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 12:08 pm at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

