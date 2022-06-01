Gosselin's Walk-Off Double Leads Stripers over Bats

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Phil Gosselin's walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning led the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-7 win over the Louisville Bats at Coolray Field on Wednesday night. The game featured three ties, four lead changes and 12 runs scored during the final five innings.

Gwinnett took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run from Braden Shewmake. Alex Dickerson homered in the second inning to extend the Stripers' lead to 2-0.

Louisville got on the board for the first time in the top of the third inning when major league rehabber Jose Barrero doubled home fellow rehabber Max Schrock.

The game remained 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the fireworks began on a Preston Tucker solo home run. Gwinnett's third long ball of the game made it 3-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, Lorenzo Cedrola hit a fly ball to center field that Stripers' outfielder Drew Waters lost in the lights, creating a triple that scored Ronnie Dawson. One batter later, Schrock singled home Cedrola to tie the game.

The Bats took their first lead of the night in the top of the eighth inning when Dawson laced an RBI double down the right field line, scoring Juniel Querecuto who had also doubled. Sandy Leon brought in Dawson with a sacrifice fly to give Louisville a 5-3 lead.

The rollercoaster ride tilted back in Gwinnett's favor in the bottom of the eighth, as the Stripers scored three runs to take a 6-5 lead. Dickerson drew an RBI walk in the inning, followed by a Hernan Perez go-ahead two run single.

After coming on as a defensive replacement, Taylor Motter led off the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run, once again tying the game.

With the placed runner on second base in the top of the 10th inning, Leon worked a 12-pitch at-bat before singling home Dawson to give the Bats a 7-6 lead.

Gwinnett put runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the 10th when Gosselin's two-run double won the game.

The Bats and Stripers will play game three of their six-game series Thursday night at Coolray Field. Robert Dugger (0-2, 4.95 ERA) will start for Louisville. Gwinnett's starter has not been announced. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

