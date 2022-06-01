Leading the Way in the Month of May

Over the course of the 26-game slate in the month of May, the Charlotte Knights received some impressive offensive performances. It was the final day of the month, however, that saw the best offensive showing in May.

ADAM HASELEY

*On Tuesday, May 31, OF *Adam Haseley tied a team record with an eight-RBI game to help lead the Charlotte Knights past the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 14-7 in the opening game of a six-game series from Truist Field. Haseley recorded two home runs, including a grand slam in the seventh inning to have a career night at the plate.

Overall, Haseley went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two home runs, one stolen base and eight RBIs -- the most RBIs by a Knights player in a game in franchise history tying Randy Knorr (1998) and Jeff Liefer (1999).

For the month of May, Haseley hit .277 (23-for-83) with 14 runs scored, one double, one triple, six home runs, 17 RBis and seven stolen bases. He was among the Knights leaders in a number of offensive categories in May. His six home runs tied C/1B Seby Zavala and his 17 RBIs tied for the most on the Knights in the month of May with OF Mark Payton. He led the team in stolen bases with seven.

Mark Payton

The Charlotte outfielder really excelled in the month of May, leasding the Knights in batting average for the month with an impressive .382 clip. In 19 games in May, Payton hit .382 (29-for-76) with 17 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 17 RBIs and four stolen bases. His 29 hits and 17 runs scored were also tops on the team in May

Payton strung together a 12-game hitting streak with the Knights -- the team's highest of the season -- from May 3 to May 22. Over that 12-game stretch, Payton recorded 22 hits. He also went on a power stretch, hitting four home runs over a six-game span from May 15 to May 22.

Seby Zavala

Whether he's behind the plate or at first base, Seby Zavala was marking his mark in the month of May. Zavala hit an impressive .342 in May -- the second highest on the team that month -- en route to a solid offensive showing for the Knights. Overall, he also finished second on the team in hits with 25, tied for first in home runs with six, tied for first in doubles with seven and tied for first in RBIs with seven.

For the season, Zavala is among the International League leaders in on-base % (.396, 9th), OPS (.962, 5th) and slugging % (.566, 6th).

Davis Martin

It has been a quick rise through the Chicago White Sox system for RHP Davis Martin. That rise took place during the month of May. In four starts with the Knights in May, Martin went 3-1 with a 4.71 ERA (21.0 IP). He began the 2022 season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and posted a 2-1 mark with a 3.00 ERA in five games started (24.0 innings pitched). The Texas native also compiled 33 strikeouts over that span with the Barons.

The 25-year-old was promoted to the Knights on May 5 and made his Triple-A debut on May 6 at Gwinnett. He earned the win after allowing just two earned runs over six innings pitched. He improved to 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA after his second start with the Knights, which propelled him to a promotion to the White Sox. On May 17, Davis was promoted to Chicago and made major-league debut as the starter in game two of Chicago's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Although he was saddled with the loss in his debut, he pitched well. He struck-out seven batters over five effective innings in a debut he'll never forget. He was returned back to Charlotte the next day and has been sharp with the Knights this season -- all coming in the month of May.

