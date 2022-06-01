Shoe on Other Foot, Saints Dropped by I-Cubs 13-3

DES MOINES, IA - Everything went the St. Paul Saints way on Tuesday night in a 13-3 thrashing of the Iowa Cubs. On Wednesday afternoon the Saints got a taste of what the I-Cubs felt like the night before. A six-run first inning was enough to put the game away early as the Saints lost 13-3 at Principal Park.

Daniel Gossett got the start in place of Chi Chi González and it was a rough first inning. With one out, Dixon Machado walked. Jared Young singled him to second and David Bote made it 1-0 with a double to left. An RBI groundout by Robel Garcia put the I-Cubs up 2-0. Narciso Crook followed with an RBI single, increasing the lead to 3-0. John Hicks added a single and a three-run homer by Greg Deichmann put the I-Cubs up 6-0.

In the second, the I-Cubs added three more as Machado led off the inning with a single to left. Young reached on a fielding error by Tim Beckham at second. With one out, Robel Garcia walked to load the bases. A two-run single to left by Crook put the I-Cubs up 8-0. A walk loaded the bases again and that was followed by a sacrifice fly from Deichmann making it 9-0. Gossett went 2.0 innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eighth hits while walking three.

Jake Cave continued his hot hitting when he blasted his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot to left, making it 9-1. It extended Cave's hitting streak to a team season high 13 and it was his third homer in the last four games. Cave went 2-5 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored.

In the fifth, the Saints tacked on another run when Elliot Soto led off with a walk, moved to second on a tapper in front of the plate, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a groundout by Spencer Steer getting the Saints to within 9-2.

The I-Cubs continued their offensive show in the bottom of the fifth as Tyler Payne led off the inning with a single to left. Machado made it 10-2 with an RBI double down the left field line. Young's RBI single to center increased the lead to 11-2.

Three consecutive singles in the eighth got the Saints their final run as Michael Helman, José Godoy, and Tim Beckham came through with hits, the latter scoring the run as the Saints made it 11-3. In his first game this season, Beckham went 2-4 with an RBI.

The I-Cubs responded in the bottom of the inning courtesy of a two-run homer from Narciso Crook, his third of the season, making it a 10-run game.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday afternoon at 12:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Mario Sanchez (3-1, 3.99) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Cam Sanders (0-1, 3.85). The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

