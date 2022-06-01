Davis, Downs Go Deep, WooSox Beat Syracuse 6-5

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (25-25) scored first and never trailed on the way to their fifth straight win, a 6-5 victory against the Syracuse Mets (15-33) on Wednesday afternoon. The five-game win streak ties the team's longest of the season and gives the WooSox a 2-0 start to the series at Polar Park.

Worcester jumped out to a 2-0 lead early against Syracuse starter Thomas Szapucki-in the first, Rob Refsnyder smacked an RBI double to right center, and an inning later, Jaylin Davis blasted a solo home run. Davis' long ball marked one of the longest of the season at Polar Park, a 470-foot shot that landed past the scoreboard in left.

After a JT Riddle groundout scored one in the top of the fifth, Worcester answered with a four-spot in the bottom of the inning. After a Yolmer Sanchez walk, Jarren Duran delivered an RBI double to left center to make it 3-1 in favor of the home team. Two batters later, Duran beat a throw to the plate on a groundout, sliding in ahead of the throw to steal a run for the second straight day. After a strikeout, Jeter Downs snapped an 0-for-17 stretch with a bang, a two-run homer to left to put the home team up 6-1.

On the mound, WooSox starter Thomas Pannone (4-2) delivered another strong start, tossing five innings of one-run ball. The left-hander got the win, tying a season-high with seven strikeouts.

For the second straight day, the Mets put together a late rally; they scored three in the seventh, all charged to reliever Geoff Hartlieb, on a trio of RBI singles from Travis Blankenhorn, Cody Bohanek and Khalil Lee. One frame later, a Nick Meyer single cut the Worcester lead to 6-5 through eight, but Frank German finished the day with a scoreless ninth for his first Triple-A save in his home debut.

The WooSox continue the home series Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets, affiliate of the New York Mets. On the mound, Brandon Walter makes his Triple-A debut for Worcester, facing Syracuse's Félix Peña. Radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on NESN.

