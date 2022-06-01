Strasburg Scheduled to Rehab with Rochester Friday

ROCHESTER, NY - Washington Nationals right-hander and former No. 1 overall pick Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Red Wings on Friday, June 3, against the Buffalo Bisons at Frontier Field.

Strasburg has been on the Major League Injured List since June 2, 2021, having undergone thoracic outlet surgery.

Strasburg is set to start the 7:05 p.m. affair against the Bisons. This will mark the righty's second career start at Frontier Field, his first coming on May 9, 2010, in front of 12,590 fans.

The 2019 World Series MVP and three-time All-Star is Washington's all-time (2005-present) leader in wins (113) and strikeouts (1,718). Strasburg, who was the 2009 top pick out of San Diego State, last pitched for Washington on June 1, 2021.

