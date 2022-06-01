Red Wings Announce the Intentional Walk to Raise Awareness for Mental Health

June 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings announced the Intentional Walk presented by Wegmans to raise money and awareness for mental health. For one entire homestand, 24 hours/day, a Red Wings full-time or part-time staff member will be walking/running on a treadmill set up at Frontier Field.

The Intentional Walk will start at 9 am on Tuesday, June 28 and end with the final out of the Red Wings home game on Sunday, July 3. All money raised will benefit NAMI Rochester and the Mental Health Association of Rochester.

The Red Wings have set a goal of eclipsing 500 miles during the 6-day walk.

"At Rochester Community Baseball, Community is our middle name and we are always striving to be more than just a baseball team," said Red Wing General Manager Dan Mason. "We know that a lot of people in town are struggling with their mental health and need help. We felt this would be a great way to highlight the amazing work that NAMI and MHA are doing to serve our community while simultaneously raising much needed funds for them and encouraging our fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. We don't know of another team that has tried to pull off a venture like this and we are excited for the challenge. We can't thank Wegmans enough for partnering with us to make this possible."

"At Wegmans, we're committed to improving the physical, emotional, and mental health of our communities," said Linda Lovejoy, Wegmans community relations manager. "We're proud to partner with the Rochester Red Wings to present the Intentional Walk. This event will not only raise money for two key organizations in Rochester, but will also raise awareness for mental health, which is vital to each person's overall wellbeing."

Fans can donate in one of the following ways:

-VENMO: https://account.venmo.com/u/Red_Wings_Community_Foundation

-ONLINE: If you don't have Venmo, you can go to https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/BuyNew.asp?EventID=329550#.YpeFDC-B2ro to donate online.

-OVER THE PHONE: Call us at (585) 454-1001 Monday - Friday from 9 am - 5 pm to donate.

-IN-PERSON: The Red Wings will also have a table set up at games during the Intentional Walk where fans can make donations via credit card, cash or Venmo.

The Red Wings will be selling Intentional Walk T-shirts in the Team Store with $8 from each shirt sold donated to NAMI and MHA.

"We are proud and honored to be partnering with the Red Wings for the Intentional Walk. We believe that our mental health is just as important as our physical health. Thank you, Rochester Red Wings, for raising awareness and celebrating mental health on and off the field," said Heather Newton, CEO of NAMI Rochester.

"Mental Health Association of Rochester/Monroe Inc is honored to be part of the Intentional Walk presented by Frontier Field and sponsored by Wegmans. We look forward to being part of this important event helping to raise awareness around Mental Health and supporting our community members during these difficult times," said Mary Russo, President and CEO of the Mental Health Association of Rochester.

As part of an overall health week at the ballpark, the Red Wings have also partnered with M/Body to offer some unique experiences:

SPIN CLASSES AT THE BALLPARK: Free, 30-minute sessions during the games on June 28, June 29 and June 30, including a pre-game ride with Compass Cycle on Tuesday, June 28 from 5:30-6:15.

YOGA AT THE BALLPARK: June 30 from 5:30 - 6:30 in the outfield. $10 donation with all proceeds going to NAMI and MHA. The 10th Inning Bar will be open afterwards for refreshments.

ADAPTIVE DANCE PARTY: June 29 from 5:30-6:00 for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Fans can sign up for these at www.mbodyrochester.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.