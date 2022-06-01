Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Wednesday
June 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Buffalo Bisons at Frontier Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 4, with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m.
Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any future home game during the 2022 regular season. Tonight's tee-shirt giveaway will be rescheduled for a later date (TBD).
This is the fourth postponement for the Red Wings in 2022.
