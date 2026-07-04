FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Summit FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Kansas City Current defeated Denver Summit FC 3-0 on July 3, 2026. Kansas City's Michelle Cooper recorded her first career NWSL brace, and Temwa Chawinga added a goal in the win.

Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer

Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL

#nwslÃÂ #highlightsÃÂ #goalsÃÂ # soccer







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.