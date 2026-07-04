FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Summit FC vs. Kansas City Current
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
Kansas City Current defeated Denver Summit FC 3-0 on July 3, 2026. Kansas City's Michelle Cooper recorded her first career NWSL brace, and Temwa Chawinga added a goal in the win.
Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer
Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL
#nwslÃÂ #highlightsÃÂ #goalsÃÂ # soccer
Check out the Denver Summit FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Current Dominates Summit FC, 3-0, in Inaugural Matchup - Denver Summit FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Orlando Pride in First Contest After Break - Angel City FC
- Denver Summit FC Celebrate Third-Consecutive Sellout with 16,833 Fans - Denver Summit FC
- Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Rally Falls Short in D.C. - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Starting XI: a Look at the Pride's Starters and Bench as They Face Angel City FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
- Reign FC Returns to NWSL Action in North Carolina at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City - Denver Summit FC
- Return to Action: Royals Resume NWSL Play in Chicago - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Returns to Regular Season Action against League-Leading San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NC Courage Agree to Transfer Manaka Matsukubo to Chelsea F.C. - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder/Defender Tatum Wynalda to New Injury Replacement Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- Match Time and Broadcast Update for Reign FC at North Carolina Courage - Seattle Reign FC
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade - Denver Summit FC
- Courage and Reign Moved to 7:30 Saturday - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Defender Janni Thomsen Transferred to the London City Lionesses - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Get Back to Action at Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Angel City FC on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Denver Summit FC Stories
- Current Dominates Summit FC, 3-0, in Inaugural Matchup
- Denver Summit FC Celebrate Third-Consecutive Sellout with 16,833 Fans
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade
- Denver Summit FC Places Midfielder Nahikari García on Season-Ending Injury List