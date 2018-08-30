Freedom Place Three on Post-Season Frontier League Award Winners

August 30, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





Three members of the Florence Freedom staff and team were recognized by the Frontier League for their outstanding performance during the 2018 season.

Team president and owner Kim Brown, trainer Tim Murray, and catcher Skyler Ewing were voted on by their peers as tops at their respective positions.

Brown won the Bob Wolfe Executive of the Year award after leading the club to its most successful financial season in team history, including an increase of 12% in attendance from 2017 to 2018 (2,084 per game in 2017, 2,355 per game in 2018).

"I am honored to be the recipient of the Frontier League Executive of the Year Award," Brown said. "I could not have completed this year without the efforts of our front office staff. They have worked hard to make this year one of our best. Everyone from the front office, our coaching staff, players and game day staff made this year FUNtastic!"

The Executive of the Year Award announcement of Mrs. Brown being chosen was especially exciting and gratifying for her staff.

"She's the reason this team is still here and moving in a very positive direction," Freedom VP/GM Josh Anderson said. "When the tragedy in January hit her family and this club, Kim very well could have mailed things in and closed the doors. Instead she did the opposite, and that's a testament to her love, commitment and compassion to this club, her late husband and our fans."

In January, the Freedom unexpectedly lost then current owner Clint Brown, Kim's husband, when he passed away suddenly while on a golfing trip in Arizona. Clint and Kim purchased the team in 2005 out of bankruptcy, and since have lifted the club to new heights, including being named twice as the Organization of the Year (2005 & 2016). The Freedom have also been awarded two all-star games by the league (2007 & 2016), and have seen three staff members win Executive of the Awards (Kari Rumfield - 2009, Josh Anderson -2015, Kim Brown - 2018).

Murray took home the Athletic Trainer of the Year award. The Novacare employee and head trainer of the Freedom is in his first full season with the club after serving on a fill-in basis in 2017.

"It's an honor to be voted as athletic trainer of the year," Murray said. I take a lot of pride trying to keep guys healthy and on the field. You never expect an award like this, but I'm honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers in the league."

Ewing was recognized as the league's top catcher. The Arlington, Texas native didn't sign with the Freedom until June 19, more than a month into the season. That didn't slow the Freedom catcher down. As of Thursday, August 30, Ewing is batting .306 with 15 HRs and 51 RBI in just 57 games.

"We're excited for Skyler and what's he's done for our club since joining us," Freedom Field Manager Dennis Pelfrey said. "It's not only his leadership on the field, but also in the clubhouse and the things he brings to this team."

The Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, finish their 2018 regular season home schedule Thursday night against the Normal Cornbelters before going on the road for 3 games at the River City Rascals. The Freedom enter Thursday tied with the Evansville Otters for the final wild card playoff spot in the Frontier League. The Freedom also sit just 1 game back of the Rascals for the West Division lead with just 4 games to play.

The Freedom are members of the professional independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. Fans have until Monday, September 2 to purchase a Playoff Pass for just $10. The pass is good for admission to all 2018 Freedom playoff games, including the championship series should the Freedom advance. For me information, visit FlorenceFreedom.com.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.