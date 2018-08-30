East Division Magic Number Down to 1 After 11-Inning Win

August 30, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





SCHAUMBURG, Il. - Washington blew a 3-0 lead to the Schaumburg Boomers in the series finale Thursday, but a double by catcher Kyle Pollock to lead off the 11th inning with the international tie breaker rule in effect pushed Washington to a series sweep of the Boomers, as they took the finale 4-3 in 11.

The Wild Things plated three runs in the third inning to open the scoring. A wild pitch scored the first run before Reydel Medina grounded to second to bring home another. A single by Hector Roa made it 3-0.

Schaumburg scored a run in the fourth and a run in the seventh before Schaumburg first baseman Collin Ferguson hit a solo shot to lead off the ninth and tie the game at 3 against Zach Strecker.

Washington starter Chase Cunningham allowed two runs in 6.2 innings with six strikeouts on his way to a no decision. Jesus Balaguer threw 1.1 scoreless in relief of Cunningham before Strecker allowed the tying home run.

Pollock's double plated Hector Roa, who was the international tie breaker rule runner in the 11th. James Meeker pitched both extra innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit and fanning one batter.

Washington's East Division magic number is down to one, meaning it will only take one more Washington win or one loss by Joliet to make the Wild Things East Division champs for the first time since 2007.

The Wild Things open a series with the Lake Erie Crushers Friday at 7:05 p.m. in Avon, Ohio.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.