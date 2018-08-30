Ben Moore Wins Fran Riordan Award for Citizenship

August 30, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release





Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners are proud to announce that Ben Moore has been named the winner of the Frontier League's Fran Riordan Award in 2018, given annually to a player who exhibits outstanding citizenship in the community.

A second-year Miners catcher, as one of the team leaders on the field this season, Moore batted .287 in 37 games before a season-ending knee injury in late July. But aside from his production on the diamond, his impact was also felt away from the baseball field by fans all across Southern Illinois.

"Ben has showed his leadership and character from the moment he arrived in 2017," Miners manager and COO Mike Pinto said of Moore. "When I look at what the Miners bring to the region beyond great baseball and entertainment, it is how our players have made themselves a part of the community, whether it is going to a hospital, to the VA, or to a youth league park among so many other things. Ben is the epitome of a representative of the Miners organization, our league and professional baseball. I am so thrilled that his care for others was recognized by our league."

The Miners return to action tonight at 6:35 p.m. against the River City Rascals in a critical rubber match at CarShield Field. Austin Dubsky will get the start for Southern Illinois against the Rascals' Hector Hernandez, with the team currently sitting 1 1/2 games back of a playoff spot with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's winningest franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.siminers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.