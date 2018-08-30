Rascals Fall in Finale to Miners

August 30, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'FALLON, MO - The River City Rascals dropped the final game of their series against the Southern Illinois Miners by a final score of 8-5 at CarShield Field on Thursday night, giving the Miners the series win and keeping Southern Illinois' playoff hopes alive. The Rascals fall into a three-way tie for first place in the West Division with three games to play.

The Miners jumped out to the early 1-0 lead on a Nolan Earley home run, but the Rascals took a 2-1 lead after getting an RBI fielder's choice from Paul Kronenfeld and a run-scoring single from Braxton Martinez in the bottom of the first. The Miners then tied the game when Chance Shepard scored on an errant throw from right fielder Zach Lavy into third base after he tagged up from second base on a flyout.

After Trevor Achenbach gave the Rascals a 3-2 lead with a solo shot in the fifth, the Miners scored six runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-3 lead. They sent 10 men to the plate in the frame, highlighted by an RBI single from Kyle Davis and two-run double from Max Dutto. The Rascals fought back for a pair of runs in the seventh, on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Achenbach and a sacrifice fly from Clint Freeman, but Miners reliever Nick Durazo struck out Paul Kronenfeld with two runners on to end the threat.

Austin Dubsky (7-4) earned the win for the Miners, allowing five runs in 6 1/3 innings. John Werner picked up his 10th save with a scoreless ninth.

Hector Hernandez (10-7) took the loss for the Rascals, allowing six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The Rascals (49-44) take on the Florence Freedom for a three-game weekend series beginning tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. Jonny Ortiz will get the start for the Rascals.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.