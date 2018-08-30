Beach Bums' Willms Named Broadcaster of the Year

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums are proud to announce that our radio voice, Tom Willms, has won the Robert Ford Award, naming him the 2018 Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year.

Tom is in his third season as the Beach Bums' Director of Broadcasting/Media, and it's his sixth year in professional baseball. "I am truly honored to receive this award from my peers throughout the Frontier League", Willms said. "The friendship and support from everyone in the league has been amazing. To be chosen by them is quite special. I'd also like to thank the entire staff at Wuerfel Park, and of course, the members of Beach Bums Nation, our great fans."

