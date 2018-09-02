Beach Bums End Season with Win over Windy City

September 2, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Traverse City Beach Bums News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums(44-51) and Windy City Thunderbolts(41-54) scored all of their runs in the first two inningSsas the Beach Bums coasted to a season-closing 8-5 decision.

With one out in the first, Isaac Benard reached first on an infield hit then stole second. Will Kengor moved him to third on a single and, two batters later, Alexis Rivera drove them both home with a single. Kendall Patrick followed with a walk and Noah McGowan singled to load the bases for Ryan Kemp. He ripped a line shot down the left field line, clearing the bases, and he stood up on second, giving Traverse City a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Windy City responded by tying up the game. Terrence Robertson hit an RBI single, Omar Obregon drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and Tyler Straub drove in three with a double to even the score. In the bottom of the frame, Benard reached on an error and stole his second base of the game. Kengor drove him in with his league-league 30th double of the season. Alexis River stepped up and crushed a tape-measure blast deep over the right field wall, his sixth homer of the season, to end the scoring.

Ken Knudsen earned the win in relief to improve to 8-2. He went three innings, allowing just one hit, walked one, and struck out three. Braulio Torres-Perez suffered the loss as he gave up eight runs, two earned, on nine hits and three walks in six innings. He falls to 3-6. Augie Gallardo, Matt Williams, and John Michael Knighton combined to retire the last nine of the game, with Knighton earning his 16th save of the season.

Tonight marks the end of the Beach Bums' 13th season. Thanks go out to the players, coaches, and staff, but most of all, to Beach Bums Nation. Thanks for being the best fans around! For offseason updates, be sure to visit our website at TCBeachBums.com, and also follow our social media accounts.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.