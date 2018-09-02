East Division Champions Set to Host FLDS Games September 7-9

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have captured a playoff berth and their first East Division Championship since 2007, which locks the dates of playoff games at Wild Things Park. Washington will host Frontier League Division Series games Friday to Sunday, September 7-9, with game three Friday and games four and five, if necessary, Saturday and Sunday.

The first pitch times are as normal, as they were in the regular season this year at Wild Things Park. Games three and four are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. first pitches, Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8, respectively. Game five will get underway at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, September 9, if necessary.

Tickets for all playoff home games are $5 to sit anywhere in the park. Kids 12 and under receive free admission. Fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks display following Friday's game, while the team has plans for an East Division title t-shirt giveaway as well as a thunder stick giveaway.

If the Wild Things advance past the Division Series, the one seed they've clinched will allow them to host Championship series games Friday through Sunday, September 14-16. The Saturday and Sunday games for that series would be if necessary games as well.

Washington will play either Evansville or River City. Both of those teams have a shot to win the West Division, with both playing at 7:05 p.m. EDT. If both win or both lose, Washington will play Evansville. The only way the Wild Things will play River City is with a win by Evansville and a loss by River City.

Fans can secure their playoff tickets on the team's website, washingtonwildthings.com, or by calling the box office at 724-250-9555. The box office will re-open Tuesday at 9 a.m., so all ticket purchases can be made on the website until then, at which point both options will be available.

