ThunderBolts Fall to Traverse City in Season Finale

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums scored eight runs in their first two innings and took down the ThunderBolts on the final day of the season 8-5 at Wuerfel Park Sunday evening.

Traverse City (44-51) scored five times with two outs in the first inning. Alexis Rivera had a two-run single and, with the bases loaded, Ryan Kemp brought home all three runners on a double.

The ThunderBolts (41-54) answered the next inning and tied it up with five runs of their own. Derek Bangert ad Blair Beck both singled and Terrance Robertson's base hit scored the first run of the inning. Omar Obregon scored another run on a sacrifice fly. After Joe Becht was hit by a pitch and Axel Johnson singled to load the bases, Tyler Straub's three-run double made it a 5-5 score.

The next inning, the Beach Bums went back in front. Will Kengor took the lead with an RBI double and Rivera followed with a two-run homer.

Braulio Torres-Perez settled in and did not allow another run over his six innings but the Traverse City bullpen was dominant as four pitchers combined to throw seven shutout frames, holding the ThunderBolts to only one hit after their five-run second inning.

Ken Knudsen (8-2) was credited with the win, throwing three scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Torres-Perez (3-6) took the loss, allowing all eight runs. Only two of the eight were earned. He struck out five over his six innings. John Michael Knighton picked up his 16th save with a perfect ninth.

The ThunderBolts end the season with the loss. They finished the year with a 41-54 record. The Bolts will return to Frontier League action in May of 2019. All information regarding the team during the offseason, including the release of the 2019 schedule can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

