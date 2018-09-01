Beach Bums and ThunderBolts Rained Out

TRAVERSE CITY, MI- Due to impending thunderstorms, tonight's game between the Traverse City Beach Bums and Windy Thunderbolts has been canceled and will not be made up. Both teams will close the 2018 season with the regularly scheduled game for tomorrow at 5:05pm.

Coming up on Sunday, the Beach Bums and Windy City Thunderbolts will play the final game of the 2018 season. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm and you can join the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, at 4:45 for the Budweiser pre-game show. You can listen along from anywhere in the world at TCBeachBums.com.

As Sunday's game kicks off our last home game of this season we want to celebrate all of our Beach Bums Fans with Fan Appreciation Night. We will be giving away tons of free things along with many exciting t-shirt tosses throughout the game. As we like to say, "The Fun Never Ends," so join us one last time for memories that are sure to last you until next season! The Bums will take on the Windy City Thunderbolts. Gates open at 4:00pm -- First pitch set for 5:05pm on Sundays. For information and tickets, go to TCBeachBums.com or call the office at (231) 943-0100. The front office is open daily on non-gamedays, Monday through Friday at 8:30 am; the box office is open 1:00 PM to 6 PM. Fans may also book online through this website 24/7 however senior discount tickets must be purchased in person.

