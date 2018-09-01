Washingtons Falls to Lake Erie, Waits on Schaumburg and Joliet Final

AVON, Ohio (Sept. 1) - Washington suffered a walk-off defeat in game two of the series against the Crushers Saturday, with Zach Racusin hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth to lift Lake Erie to a 6-5 victory. Washington can still win the East tonight, if Schaumburg beats Joliet. As of this release, Schaumburg leads 7-5 in the 8th inning.

Lake Erie scored the first two runs of the game before Washington plated three to take the lead in the fifth, highlighted by two hits, Kyle Pollock's 11th home run of the season and a two-run book-rule double by left fielder Roman Collins.

Crushers' shortstop Joel McKeithan hit a two-run homer to end starter Jake Belinda's night as the second batter of the home half. With the 4-3 lead heading to the 6th, Lake Erie allowed Washington to take a 5-4 lead, with the second run of the two-run sixth for Washington coming in on a wild pitch on a dropped third strike.

The host team tied the game in the seventh, before winning on Racusin's second-pitch home run in the ninth inning.

The Wild Things and Crushers close the series with game three tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Media Note: If the Boomers hold on to win and crown Washington the division champs, the Wild Things WILL host games in the FLDS Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 7-9, with the back two being if necessary games. We will send out another release in the morning if that does happen.

