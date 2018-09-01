Crushers Romero Breaks Frontier League Record

September 1, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release





AVON, OHIO. - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy, saw their ace, Alex Romero make history on Friday night in their win over the Washington Wild Things. Romero logged his 36 consecutive scoreless inning in the top of the fourth, which broke the record previously set by Tony Casoli in 2006 for Traverse City. Casoli threw 35 consecutive scoreless innings that season.

Romero's streak began in the fifth inning of his start on August 1st against Gateway. He threw two scoreless innings to finish that start. Romero then pitched a complete game shutout against Windy City before going six scoreless innings against Traverse City.

That was followed by eight innings against Schaumburg and seven innings against Joliet to leave him at 32 consecutive innings entering play last night.

In his start against Washington, Romero would go 6.1 scoreless innings before allowing a two run double to Kyle Pollock, snapping his streak at 38.1 innings. Romero also capped the month of August with an ERA of 1.26 and a record of 5-1. On the season he improved his record to 11-6 and his ERA now sits at 2.77.

The Crushers look to keep their playoff hopes alive tonight when they host Washington. Lake Erie is currently two games back of the final wild card spot that is currently occupied by River City. Game two of the series gets underway at 6:05 PM.

The Lake Erie Crushers, the 2009 Frontier League Champions, and 2011 Frontier League Organization of the year, play ball at Sprenger Health Care Stadium, a 5,000 capacity stadium located in Avon, Ohio. The Frontier League is an independent baseball league with 12 teams operating throughout the Midwest. For more information on tickets, promotions and team news, visit the team website at www.LakeErieCrushers.com or call 440-934-3636.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.