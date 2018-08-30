CornBelters Drop Road Finale at Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Normal CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, scored in the opening frame but did not cross the plate again in a 3-1 loss to the Florence Freedom on Thursday night at UC Health Stadium.

The Belters loaded the bases in the first inning and scored on a fielder's choice by Andrew Godbold, but managed only three hits on the game and two hits in the final eight innings.

The Freedom tied the game in the second inning with a John Price Jr. single, then took the lead in the fifth frame when Price led off with a triple and was bounced home by Caleb Lopes. An insurance run crossed the plate in the seventh with a Lopes RBI single.

Chuck Weaver (6-4) worked eight innings with just three hits, striking out eight while walking only two. Johnathan Tripp struck out the side in the ninth for his 15th save. Sean Johnson (0-1) gave up two hits but two runs in his two innings of work, walking one and striking out two.

The CornBelters (47-45) host the Evansville Otters, who are also fighting for a playoff spot, in a three-game series to end the regular season. First pitch on Friday and Saturday is 7:05 p.m. with a 6:05 p.m. start on Sunday. Belters fans receive a team photo on Friday with post-game fireworks planned for Saturday.

