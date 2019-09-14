Rascals Fall in Game 4

O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals were unable to clinch a championship on Saturday night, falling 3-2 to the Florence Freedom in Game 4 of the Frontier League Championship Series in their final game at CarShield Field. The loss sets up a decisive Game 5 in Florence on Monday night.

The Rascals jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, thanks to an RBI single from Zach Lavy in the second inning. After the Freedom scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, on an RBI single from Trevor Craport and on a Rascals' throwing error, LJ Kalawaia tied the game 2-2 with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame. Connor Crane then put the Freedom on top for good with a homer in the top of the fifth.

Rascals starter Brendan Feldmann (2-1) suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs over six innings with 10 strikeouts and only one walk. Freedom starter Mike Castellani (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs over seven innings. Florence closer Karl Craigie earned his fourth save of the postseason, recording the final six outs of the game and allowing just a single baserunner.

The two teams will now square-off in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night in Florence, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CDT from UC Health Stadium.

