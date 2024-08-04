Five-Run First Helps Chasers Split Series against Red Wings

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won their third straight and took the final game of this week's series with a 9-1 win against the Rochester Wings Sunday afternoon, splitting the six-game at Innovative Field to go 6-6 on the two-week road trip to Saint Paul and Rochester.

The Chasers didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard in the series finale as the first five batters of the game reached base and all scored. Three singles opened the game as Nick Loftin drove in John Rave. After Tyler Gentry walked, CJ Alexander crushed his second career grand slam and first of two home runs on the day, scoring Drew Waters, Loftin and Gentry to grew the Omaha lead to 5-0 after one inning.

Omaha starting pitcher Alec Marsh dealt three scoreless innings and added four strikeouts before his day was over. Andrew Hoffmann entered the game behind Marsh in the bottom of the fourth inning, tossed a 1-2-3 inning to retire the first three batters faced.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Chasers added another run to the lead for a 6-0 score as Alexander hit a solo shot to right center field for his second home run of the day and his 6th career multi-homer game.

Hoffmann threw scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth, to increase the Storm Chaser pitching staff's scoreless streak to 24.0 consecutive innings without allowing a run, dating back to Friday. The Red Wings finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth as a walk, hit batter, flyout and groundout crossed home Rochester's first run in nearly three games.

Omaha added three more runs of insurance in the top of the seventh inning as Loftin to center field, his second hit of the day. Then, Alexander and Nick Pratto drew a pair of walks to load the bases for Cam Devanney to hit the second single of the inning and plate Loftin home. Ryan Fitzgerald followed with a sac fly to center field and crossed Alexander for the second run and Austin Nola hit the team's third single of the frame and drove home Pratto for a 9-1 lead in favor of the Chasers.

After three innings of relief, two additional strikeouts and third win of the season from Hoffmann, Austin Cox relieved him of his duties in the bottom of the seventh inning as he allowed a walk on his first batter before he retired the next three. Cox 1.1 innings pitched and added two more punch outs before he was replaced by Noah Murdock. After a single to his first batter, Murdock got out of the eighth inning off a double play and strande the two inherited runners.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Rochester had one more chance to threaten the Chasers' eight-run lead with bases loaded but Murdock struck out the last batter and closed out the game for a 9-1 win.

With Monday off, the Storm Chasers welcome back the Iowa Cubs to Werner Park on Tuesday, August 6 as first pitch is slated to start at 7:05 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano gets the start for Omaha.

