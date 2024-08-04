SWB Game Notes - Aug 4

Louisville Bats (13-18, 51-54) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-16, 59-47)

Game 107 | Home Game 55 | PNC Field | Sunday, August 4, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Justus Sheffield (0-2, 5.75) vs LHP Edgar Barclay (4-8, 6.59)

DAYTIME FUN - The RailRiders and the Bats are set to play in their third of three day-contests on the week. SWB took the first one 6-2 on Wednesday and yesterday 8-2 in the afternoon. They will wrap up the series with a Sunday matinee. The RailRiders are 23-15 in games that begin with a first pitch before 5:00PM. The home team will have one more 1:05PM start time on a Saturday in late August versus Rochester.

TUESDAY REMATCH- The Tuesday starters will match up again on Sunday as southpaws Edgar Barclay and Justus Sheffield return on the bump. They both three quality starts going six innings with no runs allowed. It was a quiet game on the hitting side as the RailRiders won 2-1 with just three hits.

JAHMAI- Jahmai Jones was added to the RailRiders roster yesterday after being outrighted by the New York Yankees. After making the Opening Day roster, Jones spent the entire season in the big leagues until he was designated for assignment on July 29. He was a well-liked bench player for the Yankees, appearing in just 33 games for .238 average. Jones smacked his first Major League home run while appearing in four different defensive positions. After being drafted in the 2nd Round of 2015 by LAA he has spent parts of four seasons in the bigs between LAA, BAL, MIL, and now NYY. He was claimed off of waivers from the Brewers back in February.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 10 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are seven pitchers including Scott Effross and Nick Burdi who recently finished up their rehab assignments. Strong bullpen options include Anthony Misiewicz and Ron Marinaccio. Recent rookies include Will Warren, Yoendrys Gómez, and Josh Maciejewski. The team also features three position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #14 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza also remains on the big league 40-man.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .289 batting average in 78 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has rocketed 18 doubles and a dozen home runs while driving in 51 runs. He has had a multi-hit contest in 25 of his appearances and has 15 games with multi-RBIs. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and a .296 average in June, and .274 in the month of July.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in his last week of baseball. In seven games, the lefty is hitting .333 with three doubles and four home runs while driving in nine runs. On the season Trammell is batting .244 with 10 homers in 65 games.

YOGO YOYO - Yoendrys Gómez has been up and down with the Yankees this summer. Gómez was stellar last night throwing two and a third clean. He holds a 4.03 earned run average in Triple-A in 58.0 innings of work. He has made five appearances in the big leagues all in relief, while his 16 outings with the RailRiders have all been starts. The righty has struck out 64 to his 34 walks. With NYY, the Yankees #16 prospect has a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 frames.

