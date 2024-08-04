Votto Homers, Bisons Win Big in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Worcester Red Sox in a rain shortened series finale on Sunday afternoon. The game was completed with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Buffalo split the series.

Joey Votto helped lead the Bisons offense in his first game in the starting lineup. Votto would go 1-4 at the plate with a two-run homer and two RBIs. It was his first start after tweaking his right ankle prior to what was scheduled to be his Herd debut two weeks ago.

Will Robertson continued to produce as well finishing with a three RBI performance. He would go 2-5 at the plate and score a run for the Bisons as well.

Buffalo got off to a hot start Sunday with Robertson kicking off the day with a three run double. A fielding error by Jamie Westbrook helped give the Bisons a 3-0 lead.

Phil Clarke would extend the lead to 4-0 in the top of the first with an RBI single.

Eddy Alvarez would cut the deficit to three in the bottom of the second after stealing home.

The Bisons continued to pour it on in the top of the third. Cam Eden made it 6-1 after hitting a two-run single.

Nick Raposo made his Bisons debut on Sunday and made a good impression starting with an RBI single, his first in a Bisons uniform, to extend the lead to 7-1. Alan Roden would follow with a sacrifice fly that scored Eden to close out the inning with an 8-1 lead.

Paxton Schultz was the anchor for the Buffalo bullpen in the series finale pitching four innings in the win over Worcester. He would give up one run, two hits and notch three strikeouts. Luis Quinones would pitch three scoreless innings of relief. Quinones would also throw three strikeouts in an excellent outing.

Votto also made his official debut as the designated hitter in the Bisons starting lineup after working as a pinch hitter this week. The former National League MVP made a massive impact for the Bisons with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 10-1.

Mason Fluharty would come in to pitch in relief for 0.1 innings before the game ended due to inclement weather.

The Bisons will get a day to rest before returning to Sahlen Field for a Tuesday night matchup against the Rochester Red Wings. Tuesday will be the first of a six-game home set with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

