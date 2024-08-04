Johnson's Homer Powers Tides To Series Finale Win

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (16-16, 52-55) defeated the Charlotte Knights (15-15, 48-56), 4-2, on Sunday night at Truist Field. The Tides snapped a two-game losing streak to manage a series split on the road trip at Charlotte.

Charlotte scored both of their runs in the second and third innings. Tim Elko broke the scoring open with a solo home run in the second inning, then Edgar Quero blasted his own solo home run in the third.

Those were the only runs Tides starter Cade Povich would allow. In what would be his sixth win on the season, he went 7.0 innings and allowed two run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Prior to Quero's home run, Daniel Johnson launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the third inning. Norfolk would not lose their lead for the remainder of the game, adding an insurance run in the eighth inning when David Bañuelos knocked an RBI double to go up 4-2.

The Tides bullpen did their job to close out the game. Bryan Baker followed Povich with a scoreless eighth inning, and Colin Selby came in the ninth to earn his third save of the season to win it for the Tides, 4-2.

After the league day off tomorrow, the Tides will host the Durham Bulls for a six-game set at Harbor Park beginning on Tuesday. Neither team has announced their probables for the series opener.

