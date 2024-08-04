Johnson's Homer Powers Tides To Series Finale Win
August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (16-16, 52-55) defeated the Charlotte Knights (15-15, 48-56), 4-2, on Sunday night at Truist Field. The Tides snapped a two-game losing streak to manage a series split on the road trip at Charlotte.
Charlotte scored both of their runs in the second and third innings. Tim Elko broke the scoring open with a solo home run in the second inning, then Edgar Quero blasted his own solo home run in the third.
Those were the only runs Tides starter Cade Povich would allow. In what would be his sixth win on the season, he went 7.0 innings and allowed two run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.
Prior to Quero's home run, Daniel Johnson launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the third inning. Norfolk would not lose their lead for the remainder of the game, adding an insurance run in the eighth inning when David Bañuelos knocked an RBI double to go up 4-2.
The Tides bullpen did their job to close out the game. Bryan Baker followed Povich with a scoreless eighth inning, and Colin Selby came in the ninth to earn his third save of the season to win it for the Tides, 4-2.
After the league day off tomorrow, the Tides will host the Durham Bulls for a six-game set at Harbor Park beginning on Tuesday. Neither team has announced their probables for the series opener.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 4, 2024
- Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Tides, 4-2 - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Powers Past Durham, 8-6 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Smacks Four Home Runs in Win over Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Johnson's Homer Powers Tides To Series Finale Win - Norfolk Tides
- Knight Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Lead Iowa over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run First Helps Chasers Split Series against Red Wings - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Gut Punch Loss, Saints Fall 10-9 to I-Cubs in 11 - St. Paul Saints
- Scrappy Offense Drives Sounds to Series Split with Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Drop Series Finale to Buffalo, 10-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Soar: Third Straight Win over Indians in 10-8 Thriller - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mud Hens Blast Past Indians in Ninth, Take Series Finale 10-8 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 8.4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Votto Homers, Bisons Win Big in Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Take Series Finale - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sunday Struggles Continue in 6-4 Loss to Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Fall 5-2 in Series Finale against RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Ends Two-Week Road Trip with a 4-1 Loss at Columbus on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- August 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Bats Fall Silent against Omaha Saturday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 4 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.