Syracuse Ends Two-Week Road Trip with a 4-1 Loss at Columbus on Sunday

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Columbus, OH - The Syracuse Mets are ready to come home. The Mets dropped the final game of a six-game series at the Columbus Clippers by a 4-1 final on Sunday afternoon, completing a disappointing road trip. Syracuse lost ten out of the 12 games on the two-week journey away from home, losing five out of six games last week at the Buffalo Bisons and five out of six games this past week at the Clippers.

Columbus (54-52, 22-10) scored first on Syracuse (62-45, 16-17) for the third straight game, stringing together four straight hits to plate two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Doubles from Gabriel Arias and Myles Straw plus singles from George Valera and Zac Fascia brought in the two tallies. The singles were the run-producing hits - Valera had hits in each of the final three games of the series, while Fascia's RBI single was just his second career Triple-A hit in his third career game at the highest level of the Minor Leagues.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Clippers boosted their lead to 3-0 with another timely hit, as Straw smacked a two-out double that scored Johnathan Rodriguez.

While Columbus was succeeding in clutch situations, the Mets continued to falter. In the top of the third, Syracuse loaded up the bases with one out, but an inning-ending double play wiped out their chance to open their scoring ledger. In the top of the fifth, Mike Brosseau's single to start the inning was promptly erased off the basepaths with yet another groundball double play.

That was as close as the Mets would come to scoring off the Columbus starter, Will Dion, who put together maybe his best career outing at the Triple-A level. The left-hander from Louisiana went six scoreless frames, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out four Mets batters. Dion had gone six innings in exactly one of his prior 20 appearances with Columbus this season.

The Clippers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run from Arias to up the lead to 4-0 and then the bullpen shut the door from there. In the seventh, Tyler Beede allowed the first two Mets batters to reach base, but a groundball double play plus another groundout helped Beede escape further trouble. In the eighth, Andrew Misiaszek tossed a clean frame and then Erik Sabrowski sealed the deal in the ninth.

It was a bumpy road to the finish line for the Clippers in the ninth, however. The Mets loaded up the bases with one out on singles from Pablo Reyes and Carlos Cortes plus a walk to Luke Ritter. A Mike Brosseau sacrifice fly brought in Reyes from third and kept Cortes and Ritter on the bases with two outs. A walk to Logan Porter reloaded the bases, bringing Yolmer Sánchez to the plate with a chance to be a hero. However, Sánchez grounded out to third to end the game, securing the win for the Clippers and a 6.5 game lead for Columbus over Syracuse at the top of the International League standings.

In the last three games, the Mets have scored just twice in 23 innings, including scoring just one run in their last 22 innings dating back to the second inning of game one of Saturday's doubleheader. Syracuse has been haunted by missed opportunities, as the Mets have combined to ground into six double plays in those three games and left 19 runners on base.

The Syracuse Mets are finally back home after their two-week road trip, beginning a homestand against the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox, on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium. Game one of the six-game series is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

