Mud Hens Blast Past Indians in Ninth, Take Series Finale 10-8

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Trey Sweeney launched a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning as the Toledo Mud Hens put up five unanswered runs to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 10-8, in the series finale at Victory Field on Sunday afternoon.

With Indianapolis (16-15, 49-55) leading 8-5 after six innings, the Mud Hens (16-17, 51-56) mounted a comeback for the victory. The first four batters of the seventh inning reached base safely, with Spencer Torkelson doubling home a pair to spark the rally. A run-scoring double play then knotted the game at eight runs apiece before Trey Sweeney's two-out homer off Connor Sadzeck (L, 2-2) in the ninth.

The Indians opened the game with a four-run first courtesy of three consecutive RBI doubles from Seth Beer, Billy Cook and Jason Delay. Toledo responded in the following frame with three runs off an RBI double from Stephen Scott and run-scoring groundout from Andrew Navigato.

The back-and-forth contest continued from there, with Indy and Toledo exchanging two-run homers by Billy Cook and Spencer Torkelson in the third and fifth innings, respectively. Indianapolis tacked on another pair in the sixth with an RBI single from Andrés Alvarez and a sacrifice fly from Jack Suwinski.

Devin Sweet (W, 7-5) entered in the eighth inning and tossed a pair of perfect innings with three strikeouts, sealing Toledo's third consecutive win after Indianapolis won the first three games of the series.

Thomas Harrington, Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, allowed five runs with four strikeouts across 5.2 innings in his Triple-A debut.

Cook led the Indians offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI. It was his fourth consecutive game with multiple extra-base hits after roping two doubles on Saturday night in his Pirates organization debut. Edward Olivares joined Cook with another 3-for-5 showing.

The Indians will be off on Monday as they travel to Nashville for a six-game series with the Brewers-affiliated Sounds. The series opener from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET on Tuesday. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

