Memphis Powers Past Durham, 8-6

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Memphis Redbirds slugged four homers on their way to a series-clinching 8-6 victory over the Durham Bulls on Sunday evening at the DBAP.

Matt Koperniak and Luken Baker hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning against Durham starter Mason Montgomery (L, 0-7), then Mike Antico and Jordan Walker hit consecutive homers in the seventh against relieve Kyle Whitten.

Durham (14-19) scored twice in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 4-2. After singles by Ronny Simon and Junior Caminero started the inning, Austin Shenton hit a grounder to score Simon. Later in the frame, Bob Seymour threaded a single to right to bring Caminero home.

The Bulls closed to within 4-3 with a run in the sixth when Jake Mangum scampered home on a wild pitch. But after the Redbirds went up 8-3, Caminero socked an opposite-field, 414' home run to right to make it 8-4.

Durham scored twice in the ninth and had the tying runs in scoring position as Logan Driscoll flied out to end the game.

The Redbirds (15-18) claimed the series 4-games-to-2.

The Bulls head to Norfolk to start a six-game series on Tuesday night at Harbor Park at 6:35 PM ET. Durham returns home August 13th against the Nashville Sounds.

