Red Wings Bats Fall Silent against Omaha Saturday Night

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

For the second-straight night the Rochester Red Wings fell to Omaha in a pitcher's duel, this time by a score of 2-0. RHP Brad Lord delivered 5.2 strong innings on the mound, and LHP Tim Cate turned in 1.1 hitless innings of relief to hold the Storm Chasers at bay. RF Dylan Crews picked up Rochester's only hit of the night, a leadoff single in the bottom of the first.

Neither team was able to cross the plate, and both teams collected just one hit apiece until Omaha broke through with a leadoff triple from RF John Rave in the sixth. A ground out to third kept Rave at third base, but he trotted in to score the first run of the contest when 2B Nick Loftin chopped a ground ball that split the left side of the infield. Loftin then moved to second on a balk and scampered around to score the Storm Chasers second run of the game on a bloop single over first base from C Brian O'Keefe.

The score remained at 2-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth. With one out, PH Stone Garrett reached first base on a walk. He was stranded at first, however, and Rochester was shut out in back-to-back nine inning home games for the first time since April 16 & 17, 2013 against Scranton/WB.

Brad Lord made his seventh Triple-A start with the Red Wings Saturday night. The Florida native turned in 5.2 strong innings of work, and allowed two earned on four hits while striking out four and walking two. Southpaw Tim Cate relieved Lord with two outs in the sixth, and delivered 1.1 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. RHP Ty Tice picked up the final 2.0 innings, and allowed one hit with a pair of walks and three strikeouts without allowing a run.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game Saturday night goes to RHP Brad Lord. The right-hander has now logged at least 5.0 innings in 16 of his last 17 starts dating back to April 26 with Double-A Harrisburg. He now posts a combined 2.11 ERA (26 ER/111.0 IP) across the two levels, best among any pitcher in the Nationals organization (including MLB).

Rochester will look to take the series victory in the rubber match Sunday afternoon. RHP Kyle Luckham gets the ball first for Rochester, against Omaha RHP Alec Marsh. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

