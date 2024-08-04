Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Tides, 4-2

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 4-2 on Sunday evening from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights brought the tying run to the plate with just one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but fell just short in Sunday's finale. With the loss, the Knights and Tides split the series, 3-3.

Offensively, first baseman Tim Elko and catcher Edgar Quero launched home runs for the Knights. Elko's solo blast came in the bottom of the second inning, which gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at that point. In the top of the third inning, Daniel Johnson roped a three-run home run to give the Tides a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Knights battled back and got a solo home run off the bat of Quero, his third home run of the season. The home run pulled the Knights to within one run, down 3-2. The Tides added one more run along the way in the top of the eighth inning en route to the 4-2 victory.

RHP Cory Abbott (4-2, 4.88) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. Abbott allowed three runs on two hits over 2.2 innings pitched. Chicago White Sox RHP Matt Foster continued his major league rehab assignment and worked a scoreless inning for the Knights. A total of five Charlotte relievers combined to hold the Tides to one run over the final 5.1 innings.

Norfolk starter Cade Povich (6-1, 3.31) was solid in the game, allowing just two runs on three hits over seven innings for the win. He fanned eight batters on the evening. The Knights managed just four hits overall in the game.

The Knights will now have a day off on Monday before opening a six-game road series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) on Tuesday from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for the 6:35 p.m. game starting at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com on Tuesday night.

