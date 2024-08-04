Sunday Struggles Continue in 6-4 Loss to Nashville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (16-17) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the fourth inning but could not keep pace with the Nashville Sounds from there (18-14) in a 6-4 loss on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Stripers settled for a 3-3 split in the six-game set with Nashville.

Decisive Plays: A two-run home run by Sounds' catcher Francisco Mejia dropped Gwinnett into a 2-0 deficit in the second inning. A two-run double by Yuli Gurriel tied the game in the fourth inning. Nashville retook the lead on an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth inning from Patrick Dorrian and extended it to 4-2 on an RBI single from Brewer Hicklen in the seventh. A double steal attempted by Gwinnett forced a throwing error and scored Andrew Velazquez in the seventh inning. Nashville got an insurance run in the eighth to enter the ninth inning with a 6-3 lead. An RBI single by Drake Baldwin cut the deficit to two runs, but Gurriel bounced into a game-ending double play with the tying runs aboard to end it.

Key Contributors: Gurriel (1-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Baldwin (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) had the run-scoring hits for Gwinnett while Nacho Alvarez Jr. reached base four times after going 1-for-2 with three walks. For Nashville, four players had multi-hit games, including Mejia who went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run.

Noteworthy: The Stripers fell to 5-13 in Sunday contests this season. Alejo Lopez went 0-for-2 and saw his nine-game hitting streak snapped. Baldwin has reached base safely in 30 of 40 career games with Gwinnett, dating back to September 2023.

Next Game (Tuesday, August 6): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Both starting pitchers are currently TBD.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive an exclusive T-Shirt "shirsey" of Atlanta Braves' second baseman and former Gwinnett star Ozzie Albies.

