Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 4 vs. Omaha

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (17-15, 66-39) vs. Rochester Red Wings (19-13, 57-48)

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Alec Marsh (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Kyle Luckham (1-1, 7.88)

CHASED BY STORMS: For the second-straight night the Rochester Red Wings fell to Omaha in a pitcher's duel, this time by a score of 2-0...RHP BRAD LORD delivered 5.2 strong innings on the mound, and LHP TIM CATE turned in 1.1 hitless innings of relief to hold the Storm Chasers at bay...RF DYLAN CREWS picked up Rochester's only hit of the night, a leadoff single in the bottom of the first...Rochester looks to win the series in the finale tonight, sending RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to the mound against Omaha RHP Alec Marsh.

SHAKEDOWN : The Rochester Red Wings were shut out last night for the second-straight night, and eighth time this season...after they were shut out Friday, this is the first time Rochester has been shut out in back-to-back nine-inning games since 8/10-11, 2021 at Buffalo, and the first time at Innovative Field since 4/16-17 in 2013 against Scranton/WB.

FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN : The Red Wings pitching staff has posted a 2.11 ERA in their series against Omaha since 7/30 (11 ER/47.0 IP), best among any Triple-A team...over that span, starting pitchers have posted a 2.37 ERA (8 ER/30.1 IP) which is also best in Triple-A, and relievers boast a 1.62 ERA (3 ER/16.2 IP), second-best in the International League behind St. Paul (0.47).

LOCKED & LORDED : RHP BRAD LORD threw 5.2 innings last night and allowed four hits on two runs, with two walks and four strikeouts...Lord has logged at least 5.0 innings in 16 of his last 17 starts dating back to April 26 with Double-A Harrisburg...he now posts a combined 2.11 ERA (26 ER/111.0 IP) across the two levels, the best among any pitcher in the Nationals organization (including MLB)...

Lord has now allowed two runs or less in six of his seven Triple-A starts for the Red Wings.

CREWS CONTROL: RF DYLAN CREWS picked up the lone hit for the Red Wings last night, an infield single down the third-base line, and has now hit safely in 26 of his first 34 Triple-A games...since he joined the Red Wings on 6/18, Crews leads the team with two triples, holds a share of the team lead with nine doubles, and ranks second with four home runs, 15 extra-base hits, 36 hits, 61 total bases and 19 runs scored...

This is the third time the Red Wings have been one-hit in a nine-inning game this season, and first time since 6/12 against SWB.

CARDIAC CATE : LHP TIM CATE made his 36th appearance for Rochester last night throwing 1.1 innings and struck out two...Cate faced the minimum and logged his third consecutive scoreless outing...the southpaw lowered his home ERA to 2.49 (6 ER/21.2 IP) in 17 appearances, versus a 10.13 ERA on the road (21 ER/18.2 IP).

TY DICE : RHP TY TICE made his seventh appearance with the Red Wings last night, and threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts...this is his third scoreless outing of at least 2.0 innings this season, and his first since 6/21 against Hartford (COL).

