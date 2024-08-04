Mud Hens Soar: Third Straight Win over Indians in 10-8 Thriller

August 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens win the series finale and claim their third win in a row against the Indians after a well-fought 10-8 victory!

The game began at 1:37 PM with a quick at-bat for the Hens. The Indians racked up four runs after a few doubles. The Hens fought back during the top of the second inning. Justice Bigbie pulled a walk and Trey Sweeney hit a line drive to center field. Ryan Kreidler singled on a fly ball, which loaded the bases. Stephen Scott capitalized on the opportunity, doubling for his fifth time this season, on a line drive to right field, bringing in Bigbie and Sweeney. After a mound visit, Andrew Navigato grounded out at first base, allowing Kreidler to score. The Indians had only a one-run lead, and they were kept quiet during the bottom of the second inning.

During the top of the third inning, the Hens switched over the bats quickly after a 1-2-3 inning, and the Indians managed to hit a home run. Easton Lucas took over the mound for Angel Reyes, and the inning ended after Bigbie caught a fly ball in right field and Lucas struck out two Indians.

Kreidler reached first base by a throwing error from the Indians. Eddys Leonard hit a single to center field, but it wasn't enough to make any runs for the Hens this inning. They held the Indians after Spencer Torkelson caught a foul ball for the first out and a 6-4-3 double play by Sweeney, Leonard, and Torkelson ended the inning.

Navigato started off the top of the fifth with a single to left field, and Torkelson followed with a home run to left field off a fly ball. Torkelson's home run was his tenth this season with the Mud Hens. Chase Lee replaced Lucas at the bottom of the fifth and managed two strikeouts. A caught fly ball by Kreidler in center field added to the outs and ended the inning.

The sixth inning allowed the Indians to increase their score by two runs, but we ended the inning with a 5-6-3 double play by Jace Jung, Sweeney, and Torkelson. Navigato made his way to first after getting hit by a pitch, and Akil Baddoo hit a sharp line drive for a single. Torkelson used that to smack a double to center field, allowing both Navigato and Baddoo to run home. Jung singled on a fly ball, causing a mound visit. Although he and Bigbie got out after a double play, Torkelson ran in, and it was tied up. Sweeney then hit another double to right field, but nothing came of it after three outs were accumulated. The Indians managed to load the bases during the bottom of the seventh inning, but another double play by Sweeney, Leonard, and Torkelson ended any possible score changes. It remained a tied game.

Scott hit another double on a sharp drive to left field, but the top of the eighth inning ended quickly after that due to three outs. A 1-2-3 inning led us to the ninth inning, thanks to multiple pop flies caught by Navigato.

A single by Bigbie started off the ninth inning, and Sweeney followed with a home run to bring in two runs, allowing the Hens to take the lead. Sweeney's home run was off a pop fly to dead center field. The Mud Hens just needed to keep the Indians quiet to claim the victory. Sweeney caught the first pop fly out at shortstop, Devin Sweet struck out two Indians for the second and third outs, and the game was final. The Mud Hens claimed their third victory in a row against the Indians.

The Mud Hens are off Monday but will begin the homestand against Jacksonville on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.

Notables:

Trey Sweeney (3-5, 2RBI, HR)

Spencer Torkelson (2-5, 4RBI, HR)

Stephen Scott (2-3, 2RBI)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.